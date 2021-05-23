Five dialogues from Bollywood films that will help you gear up for the week

Bollywood has inspired us in many ways but most especially with their dialogues that leave an imprint. Today, we have brought a list of dialogues that will pump you up for the next week.

India is witnessing a lockdown owing to the rapid increase in the Coronavirus cases and also Black fungus, which is even deadlier and is spreading in many States. Indians too, have been forced to stay indoors, just like last year, after a lockdown was imposed by the respective State governments. The lockdown is clearly affecting the mental health of many. But hope is one thing that plays a strong role and we should never lose it. Bollywood is often seen as a land of dreams, aspirations, hopes, and inspiration. Several films have inspired us in our lives either through their storyline, acting, or more often from their dialogues.

Zindagi Jeene Ke Do Hi Tarike Hote Hain—Ek Jo Ho Raha Hai Hone Do, Bardaasht Karte Jao Ya Phir Jimmedari Uthao Usse Badalne Ki—is the popular dialogue from the famous film Rang De Basanti. This dialogue has a lasting impact on the minds of the viewers. Many such dialogues gave the correct dose of inspiration. From ’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ in Gully Boy to Barfi, these hit Bollywood films entertained and also gave memorable one-liners that will boost your spirits for the coming week.

Here we have compiled five dialogues for you. Take a look:

1. Dear Zindagi--Don’t let the past blackmail your present…to ruin a beautiful future

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film stars and in the lead roles. The story is about a budding cinematographer who is upset with her life. She meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her to gain a new perspective about her life. The film received good reviews from the audience as it also speaks about mental health.

2. Barfi--- Life mein sabse bada risk hota hai risk nahi lena

The film, directed by Anurag Basu, was released in 2012. It has left a mark on the audience’s mind. Right from its dialogues, songs, to the story, the film has everything to look upon. The film stars , , and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Roopa Ganguly in supporting roles. The film was critically acclaimed for its performances, direction, screenplay, cinematography, the music. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012 in India and overseas.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara -- Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kaamyabi, nakaamyabi sab uske haath mein hai

The film's name only says ‘You only live once’ so why make it boring. A 2011 released film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film features , Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, , and Kalki Koechlin. The story shows three childhood friends reuniting for a three-week road trip. During the trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to participate in it.

4. Super 30--Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega ... raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga

The film is a biopic of a world-renowned Mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar and his educational institute. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

5. Bharat--Ummeed, Hope Duniya Ki Sabse Badi Takat Hai… Or Isi Takat Ne Hum Sub Ko Zinda Rakha Hai

starrer film may not have an inspiring storyline but the dialogues of the film were sure. Like this one which speaks on hope is an impactful dialogue. One should never lose hope in his or her life. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, , and Jackie Shroff. makes a friendly appearance.

