Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha dies of cancer; Manoj Bajpayee mourns his demise

In a shocking turn of events, renowned producer Pradeep Guha has breathed his last today. It is reported that the producer was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer around three weeks ago and was critically ill of late. He was getting his treatment done in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and was reportedly admitted to ICU. And now, the recent update stated that he has passed away. The news was shared by Manoj Bajpayee who mourned Pradeep Guha’s unfortunate demise.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Manoj wrote about being shocked by Guha’s demise. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep’s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep,” he tweeted. Subhash Ghai, who had also shared a tweet earlier praying for Guha’s speedy recovery, mourned the Fiza producer’s demise. He wrote, “Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all @Whistling_Woods international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth. U were the makers of many in our industry. RIP MY FRIEND”

Earlier, when Guha’s condition had deteriorated, his family had released a statement that read as, “Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to rapid deterioration in his condition. The next 48-72 hours are critical. He has been put on the Ventilator early this morning and is in ICU in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital”. For the uninitiated, Pradeep Guha is known for bankrolling movies like Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza, ’s Mission Kashmir, etc.