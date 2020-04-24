Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan recalls his first stage performance with Amitabh Bachchan for a good cause

The photo shared by Abishek Bachchan is extra special since it was his first stage performance ever since he became an actor.

Abhishek Bachchan is back with his Flashback Friday post. Just last week, the actor had given his fans and followers a sneak peek from the sets of his film Guru with wife . Now, Abhishek has shared a super fun picture with his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The photo is extra special since it is Abhishek's first stage performance ever since he became an actor. It reads, "#FlashbackFriday My 1st ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude!

This was for the "Help" telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together ( a Herculean task) was spearheaded by @duttsanjay And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn't say no to the cause and Sanju sir.

Speaking about his performance, Abhishek added, "Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song Rang Barse and "one love" a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend @suniel.shetty film Rakth. The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for "Kajra re" with Aishwarya for Bunty aur Babli. I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night. I even spent my birthday shooting Kajra re ( but that is a different story, reserved for another Friday). At night, after the shoot I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off!!! Thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn't any.... Suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me! Then Sanju sir and @walia_bunty ( he was one of the organisers) rolled out a huge cake and a birthday present for me. They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times!"

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's Flashback Friday post below:

Meanwhile, Abhishek is slated to be seen in The Big Bull this year. However, the release of the film continues to hang in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a PHOTO collage with a cryptic post stating 'the age of innocence is over'

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×