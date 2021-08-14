Flashback Friday: Did you know Aamir Khan refused the cameo in SRK's Om Shanti Om for THIS reason?

Superstar led Om Shanti Om released in 2007 during Diwali and ended up being a huge blockbuster. Director Farah Khan collaborated with SRK for the second time in a row after her debut film and super successful ‘Main Hoon Naa’. The much-hyped film became a launchpad for making it one of the biggest break-out performances in Bollywood. led Saawariya released on the same day and did not rake in the moolah at the box office in comparison to Om Shanti Om.

Om Shanti Om had a special celebration song in the second half when the ‘Om Kapoor’ character throws a party to welcome Arjun Rampal’s character. The song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ composed by Vishal-Shekhar became a roaring success. Several Bollywood stars came together and performed in the song. Farah Khan at a talk at IFFI in 2019 revealed that she wanted to be a part of the song. She said, “I wanted Aamir (Khan) in it. I wanted one shot to have the three Khans together. Aamir drove me crazy for ten days. He couldn't make it because he was editing 'Taare Zameen Par'."

Shah Rukh Khan was in charge of getting late Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu also for the song however they did not end up being a part of the musical extravaganza. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji, Zayed Khan, Vidya Balan, Jeetendre, , , Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, , Dino Morea, Amrita Arora, Juhi Chawla, Aftab Shivdasani, , Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, , , Riteish Deshmukh, , Bobby Deol, , Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Suniel Shetty were part of the song.

