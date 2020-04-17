Flashback Friday: Did you know Aamir Khan rejected the 2001 movie Lagaan twice before taking it up?

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is considered one of the best movies of Aamir Khan. However, the actor initially refused to be a part of the 2001 movie. Read on for further details.

Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist for all the right reasons. The actor has delivered multiple hit movies throughout his career and has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than two decades. If we are to name one of the most iconic movies that the superstar has ever acted in, it is definitely Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. But did you know that the Thugs of Hindostan actor initially rejected this movie?

Yes, you heard it right. Aamir himself has admitted that he had rejected the first script for Lagaan when being approached by the movie’s director Ashutosh Gowarikar. He has even revealed that the filmmaker approached him with the script again after a month. But the PK actor rejected it once again even after stating it himself that the story was amazing and would break records at the box office. But he was still scared to accept the offer because of which he straightaway refused to be a part of the movie.

It was long time later that Aamir realized he might have lost a chance to star in a very good project. This led him to seek advice from someone close to him who then asked him to take the risk of starring in the movie. Finally, the actor featured in Lagaan and the rest is history! The 2001 epic sports drama was interestingly produced by Mr. Perfectionist himself. For the unversed, Lagaan became the third movie to be nominated for the Academy Awards after the 1957 movie Mother India and the 1988 Mira Nair directorial, Salaam Bombay!

Credits :Lehren Retro

