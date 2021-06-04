Flashback Friday: Did you know Alia Bhatt appeared in THIS Anurag Kashyap film post ‘Student of the Year’?

Alia Bhatt got a superb launch in the Hindi film industry with the superhit Student of the Year and yet appeared in a small cameo in this much-acclaimed Anurag Kashyap directorial. Do you know?

is one of the leading superstars of the Hindi film industry with some of the biggest projects lined up including Brahmastra and RRR. She debuted alongside and Siddharth Malhotra in the directorial high school comedy-drama ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012. The film ended up becoming a superhit on the box office and Alia was on her way to superstardom. She did not release a film in 2013 but saw tremendous acclaim and box office success in 2014 with a variety of films like Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, and Abhishek Varman’s ‘2 States’.

By 2014, Anurag Kashyap had already made ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Part 1 and 2. He decided to follow up his behemoth success and acclaim with a nail-biting thriller about a missing child called ‘Ugly’. The movie starred , Rahul Bhat, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt had made a very brief cameo in Ugly. She appeared for a few seconds on screen as young Tejaswini Kolhapure briefly for a flashback sequence in relation to the lead characters. Anurag Kashyap had mentioned in several interviews that to him Alia resembled a young Tejaswini hence she played that cameo.

Alia has also played cameos in two other Dharma Production films including ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’. Currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming venture called ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Anurag Kashyap will be releasing his upcoming directorial ‘Dobaara’ with and Pavail Gulati.

