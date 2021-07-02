Flashback Friday: Did you know Ishaan Khatter appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor in THIS film?

Ishaan Khatter made his film debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. Before that, he had a split second appearance in one of Shahid Kapoor’s films. Scroll further to find out.

Ishaan Khatter made his debut in cinema with an Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, who is known for telling groundbreaking stories and enjoys global critical acclaim. Ishaan played a boy from the wrong side of the street in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ and gave an exhilarating performance. Though his introduction to the masses came with the 2018 release ‘Dhadak’ co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, who also made her debut with the ‘Sairath’ remake. Ishaan played Madhukar Bagla in the Romeo-Juliet-like love story and was praised for his performance. His next film ‘Khaali Peeli’ came in 2020 directly on a digital platform costarring Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter worked with Mira Nair and in the series ‘A Suitable Boy’ and played the character of Maan Kapoor. Prior to acting in films, he was an assistant director to Abhishek Chaubey when he was directing Udta Punjab. played one of the leading parts in the film of a failed rockstar Tommy Singh. In one of the scenes of the film in the first half where cops come to raid Tommy Singh’s house, Ishaan made a cameo as an unnamed character. Though he appeared for only a few seconds on the screen, his eccentric character leaves a mark on that scene.

Shahid Kapoor was immensely praised for his performance in Udta Punjab. On the work front, Ishaan is co-starring opposite and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in a horror-comedy titled ‘Phone Booth’. Shahid on the other hand will be seen next in ‘Jersey’ playing the role of a cricketer. Jersey is an official Hindi remake of a beloved Telugu film.

