Flashback Friday: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan was roped in to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in THIS film?

debuted in the year 2000 with his blockbuster success ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, which swept the nation. Hrithik was immediately termed as the next big thing. Ameesha Patel who was also a newcomer debuted alongside Hrithik and also become a humongous star. One of the lesser-known facts about the film is that Kareena Kapoor was supposed to debut alongside Hrithik in the film. Kareena’s foray into the world of Hindi film happened in the same year though opposite Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta’s directorial ‘Refugee’. Here’s why Kareena dropped out of the venture.

Director and producer Rakesh Roshan spoke to Quint when Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai completed 20 years of release and spilled the beans on why Kareena Kapoor was eventually not a part of the film. Rakesh mentioned that four days before the filming. Kareena’s mother Babita called him and asked him to not begin with a song shoot because Kareena was not ready. Rakesh disagreed and reasoned that it will be easier for the actress to begin with a song. He said, “No Babita, I think a song is better because she’ll be very familiar to the whole unit. It’ll be much easier. To say a dialogue and to act is a little more difficult than to lip-sync to a song. Of course, we will train her.”

Rakesh further said, “Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don’t do this, don’t do that. I think it’s better we part ways because we are good friends.’ So we parted ways.” Rakesh further spoke about the casting process of Ameesha in the film and mentioned that he met her at a party and she was introduced to him as a friend’s daughter.

Rakesh said, “I casually asked her if she was interested in films. She said she hasn’t given a thought to it but she doesn't mind. So I invited her over to our house. I called Ameesha and made both Hrithik and her sit together. I saw that they were a perfect match and they would make for an excellent pair on screen.”

