Flashback Friday: Did you know Piyush Mishra was the first choice for THIS Salman Khan blockbuster?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema. The actor started his journey with a blockbuster love story titled ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ which was released in 1989. The film also marked the debut of director Sooraj Barjatya. Both Salman and Sooraj have since gone on to do some mega-blockbuster including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’. However, Salman casting in his debut film was a patchy road and by his own admission, he almost did not get the film.

One of the most interesting trivia around the film includes the casting of Piyush Mishra. Piyush was offered the leading part in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ as director Sooraj wanted to launch him alongside Bhagyashree. Piyush previously spoke about it at the Sahitya Aaj Tak literature festival in 2018 and said, “I really don't know why I did not do Maine Pyar Kiya. Director Suraj Barjatya had called me. I did not go. The lead actress, Bhagyashree, was already selected. The lead actor wasn't final. Barjatya wanted to launch me. I looked good those days.”

Piyush further said, “But I really do not know why I did not take the offer. I am not a fool to let an opportunity like this pass. People say I didn't do it for my love for theatre but that is not true. I should have done it”. Piyush further added to his statement by saying that he does not regret missing out on the blockbuster romantic drama. He said, “I don't think about what could have happened if I had taken that up."

Also Read| Did Shah Rukh Khan take a huge step on Salman Khan's advice in the Aryan Khan case?