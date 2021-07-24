Flashback Friday: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for THIS epic Rajinikanth starrer?

Rajinikanth has been ruling the roost of Indian cinema for several decades now. He is the man behind blockbusters that rake in the moolah at the box office. His last film on-screen so far was AR Murugadoss’s directorial Darbar, which had a mildly underwhelming response but fans are excited for his upcoming venture with director Siva titled ‘Annaatthe’. on the other hand is a gigantic movie star with several blockbusters to his name. Both Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan have acted together in ‘Ra. One, which came out in 2011.

Rajinikanth reprised his role of Chitti from the 2010 blockbuster ‘Robot’ or ‘Enthiran’ in Tamil. One of the lesser-known facts is that Rajinikanth was not director Shankar’s first choice for Robot, rather it was SRK. In an interview with Taran Adarsh for Talking Cinema, during the pre-release promotion of Ra.One, SRK was asked by the host if he was ever looking at Shankar to helm his superhero film. Shah Rukh Khan denied it though he stated that, “I was doing Robot with Shankar but due to several date issues and his system of filmmaking being different. He (Shankar) makes a film in 2 years but I think as a producer that I want to complete a film in one go.”

SRK further added, “I spoke to Shankar about completing the film in one go but he said, “I make one than I change”. So I told him, sir we are friends and I even worked a bit on the film, have some files here. I was very excited about the VFX film and Robot is a beautiful film. I had approached Priyanka for the film and she gave us the dates for 3 months despite doing ‘Fashion’. Shankar said that this film (Robot) will get developed while it is being made because it has new things so I am not ready to make it in one go. So I said sir we will do some other thing. I am very happy that he made such a wonderful film.” Shankar recently released a sequel to Robot titled ‘2.0’ in 2018.

