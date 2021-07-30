Flashback Friday: Did you know Shahid Kapoor was in talks for the Hindi remake of THIS SS Rajamouli epic?

Post the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, most of India got aware of the storytelling and filmmaking prowess of essentially Telugu director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli though has been making blockbuster films throughout his career in the Telugu film industry before becoming the pan-Indian director. Rajamouli is responsible for the biggest hit ever in the history of Indian cinema called Baahubali: The Conclusion, which also put Prabhas on a national map. Prior to that, he was also responsible for one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Telugu cinema with the release of the 2009 film ‘Magadheera’.

Based on the concept of reincarnation between the lost lovers from different lifetimes, Magadheera was a humungous success at the box office. The film starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading parts. Rumors were rife that Shahid Kapoor could be portraying the lead role in the Hindi remake of the film. Prior to the release of Haider, in an interview with Indian Express, addressed the Magadheera rumor and mentioned that he would be very keen to do the film in Hindi. Reports were coming in that producer Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with producer Madhu Mantena will be putting the project together.

Speaking about the Magadheera remake, Shahid had said, “I have been wanting to do Magadheera for the longest. I have seen the film and loved it…..I think it’s a killer subject. I am aware about this news that I will be doing the film, but I cannot substantiate it as I don’t want to talk about anything prematurely. If you read the story that was published, there were no quotes from anybody. But maybe at some point ….”

Sadly for the Shahid Kapoor fans the project never took off and the Magadheera Hindi remake did not happen in Bollywood. SS Rajamouli is currently busy filming his magnum opus RRR, which reunites him with Magadheera actor Ram Charan and also stars Jr. NTR in the leading part. along with will be seen in the film.

Also Read| Supriya Pathak says Shahid Kapoor is 'an integral part of the family'; Praises Mira Rajput's cooking skills