Flashback Friday: Did you know Shraddha Kapoor was offered to debut opposite Salman Khan with THIS film?

is amongst one of the busiest actresses working in the Hindi film industry. Shraddha made her debut in 2010 with a heist thriller titled ‘Teen Patti’ starring Amitabh Bachchan in one of the key roles. One of her first mighty successful films was ‘Aashiqui 2’ co-starring where she played the character of Arohi. Shraddha was last seen up on the silver screen in 2020 in ‘Baaghi 3’ along with Tiger Shroff. She has been currently shooting for yet-untitled Luv Ranjan film co-starring and Boney Kapoor.

Shraddha in an interview with Hindustan Times mentioned that she was offered ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’ opposite when she was 16. She mentioned that she had to let go of the project for the sake of her ongoing education. Speaking about the offer, she had said, “I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

Shraddha has not worked with Salman Khan yet though she has been an integral part of some major hits including ‘Saaho’ where she graced the screen along with Prabhas. Shraddha also played a key role in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial ‘Chhichhore’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Naveen Polishetty amongst others. Shraddha has been shooting in Delhi with Ranbir for the Luv Ranjan directorial which does not have a release date yet.

