Flashback Friday: Did you know Sunny Deol & his brother Bobby Deol were the original choice for Karan Arjun?

Sunny Deol is still considered an instrumental part of the Hindi film industry. The talented actor who is veteran superstar Dharmendra’s son made his debut in Bollywood with the 1983 movie Betaab co-starring Amrita Singh. It went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and B-town got two rising stars. Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol made his debut much later in 1995 with the movie Barsaat. The two brothers have worked together in many movies.

But did you know Sunny Deol once refused to work with his brother in a movie? It so happened that the Deol brothers were the first choices of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for making Karan Arjun. Sunny even agreed to be a part of the movie when being approached by the producer. However, when the actor got to know that Bobby will also be cast alongside him, he refused to be a part of Karan Arjun. This is because Bobby’s debut movie Barsaat was on the verge of releasing at that time and he did not want to take any risk before that.

Later on, the role was offered to too but he also refused to work in the movie after getting to know that has been roped in for the same. As we all know, the iconic roles of Karan and Arjun were later done by and Shah Rukh Khan. For the record, Karan Arjun went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies at that time.

