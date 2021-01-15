Flashback Friday: Farhan Akhtar dances down memory lane as he shares an epic photo with Farah Khan.

Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a photo from ages ago that will surely leave you nostalgic.

Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan hit the nostalgia road and danced down memory lane as they took to social media to share a rare and super special photo. The actor and choreographer took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a photo from ages ago. In the picture, Farah Khan can be seen holding Farhan Akhtar as a young boy as they dance at a party. The two are all smiles in the adorable photo and its all things heartwarming.

The photo was first shared by Farah Khan who wrote, "Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)." The photo definitely left many nostalgic as , Sikander Kher and others complimented's Farah's fun hairdo.

Malaika Arora commented, "Hair is very @chunkypanday." Whereas, Sikander Kher wrote, "Farah that hair is spot on."

Farhan Akhtar then shared the same picture on his Instagram and called it his 'wonder years'. The actor's caption read, "The wonder years. Dancing with or should I say holding on to dear life (that’s what it looks like) with @farahkhankunder .. (love the flash dance hair)."

Check out their posts below:

Isn't this indeed a precious nostalgic memory?

