Flashback Friday feat Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and 'drunk dulhan' Farah Khan at her sangeet

Farah Khan Kunder is quite active on social media and often shares pics with her friends and kids which are a treat to the fans. The ace filmmaker is known for her strong bonds with her colleagues and she even posts several throwback pics of herself with A-listers on social media. And today, Farah is once again making headlines as she has shared a beautiful throwback pic from her sangeet ceremony with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji as the perfect Flashback Friday treat.

In the pic, Farah was seen dressed in a purple coloured outfit with heavy embroidery and she appeared to be a drunk dulhan who was enjoying her sangeet ceremony to the fullest. She was seen shaking a leg with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Priyanka looked stunning in her red suit with golden embroidery while Rani also made a statement in her red outfit. Farah captioned the image as, “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions)..”

Take a look at Farah Khan’s throwback pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Farah had recently joined Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia to helm the shooting of their romantic song for Anand Tiwari’s directorial. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will soon begin working on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback after a decade and is expected to hit the floors by the end of 2022.

