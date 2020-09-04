Flashback Friday: Ishaan Khatter reveals FIRST look test of Khaali Peeli, fan remarks 'young Kabir Singh'

Ishaan Khatter shared three photos from his cabbie avatar as he had posed for the camera when he first came onboard the film project. Check out the photos below.

Ishaan Khatter is making noise on social media for various reasons. From Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy to his recent film announcement opposite and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the young actor is being noticed and how. His upcoming film Khaali Peeli is another such project which has sent Twitter buzzing. Ishaan took to Instagram on Friday and seemed to be in the mood for a throwback as he shared his first look test of Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan shared three photos in his cabbie avatar as he had posed for the camera when he first came onboard. The film which is a remake of Taxiwala, also stars Ananya Panday opposite Ishaan. The 'Dhadak' actor thanked his director Maqbool Khan for giving him one of his 'favourite characters'.

Sharing the pictures, Ishaan captioned it, "First look test.. BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off." While fans loved Ishaan's look, one of them remarked him as a 'young Kabir Singh'.

Just a few days ago, Ananya Panday had shared some BTS shots from the sets of Khaali Peeli which were clicked by Ishaan. The actress looked stunning in Indian wear and captioned her photos, "if everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli."

While the teaser of Khaali Peeli is out, the film's OTT release date is yet to be announced.

