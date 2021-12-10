Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor Khan relives her Poo days as she enjoys watching K3G’s ‘You Are My Soniya’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular actresses who has given several iconic movies. Amid this, her 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family drama came with a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. It was a blockbuster release and continues to win millions of hearts. And while K3G is set to clock two decades of release, Bebo is seen reminiscing the days when she ruled the hearts as Poo.

To note, Pooja aka Poo was one of the popular characters of the movie and Kareena did nail it totally. In fact, it is one of her most popular characters ever. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena had shared a video wherein she was seen enjoying her performance on the song ‘You are my Soniya’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Dressed in a red outfit, Kareena was undoubtedly on fire in the song. She captioned the video as, “Friday Mood #FlashbackFriday #20YeardsOfK3G”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Earlier, Karan had penned a warm note as K3G is set to clock 20 years of release on December 14. He wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!”