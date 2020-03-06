Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable childhood profile picture will send her fans into a frenzy

Kareena Kapor Khan who has finally made her debut on Instagram has posted an adorable childhood profile picture of her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among one such Bollywood actress who is not on any social media platform. Inspite of not being on social media, Bebo has a huge fan following. And now after a long wait, Kareena has finally made her debut on Instagram. A day back, there was a video of a black cat doing rounds on social media which created a buzz about Bebo making her debut soon. And the day has finally come. Kareena has already posted the first pic of herself in an all-black attire looking stunning on her Insta post.

But what came to our notice was Bebo's profile picture. Kareena has posted an adorable childhood pic of hers and she looks just too cute. With that little short hair and that cute smile, Bebo has already gained 428K followers on her Instagram account. The throwback picture is when Kareena was a kid and looks shy while posing for the camera. While all her fans are still in awe of this throwback picture, fans cannot wait to see what the actress will be posting next on her Instagram account.

Posting her first pic, Kareena wrote, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram." From her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to designer Manish Malhotra to Sophie Choudry, all commented on Kareena’s first post. The diva had caused a storm when she made her debut on silver screen 2 decades back and now, with her first entry on social media, the buzz is surely going to be the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She will be playing the role of a cop. The movie will hit the screens on 13th March 2020. Besides this, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

