Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful throwback pic with hubby Saif; Calls him her ‘Saif haven’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a stunning throwback picture of her along with her beloved husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user. Since the time the diva has made her Instagram debut, she has posted several pictures of her along with her husband, actor Said Ali Khan and son Taimur. Today, Kareena has taken to her Instagram handle and shared an apt flashback Friday post. Bebo has shared a perfect throwback of her and hubby Saif. In the picture, Kareena is looking gorgeous as usual and she can be seen wearing s sequined saree paired with a red-hued blouse.

While Saif can be seen donning a black suit paired with a white shirt. The picture seems to be from a party. Kareena called Saif as her safe haven, which she quirkily wrote as ‘Saif-haven’. While sharing the beautiful throwback picture, Bebo wrote, “My saif-haven #flashbackfriday.” Soon after she posted the picture, many of her fans started dropping cute comments on her post as they are completely in awe with the picture. The duo is indeed looking royal in the still.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post here:

Further, Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They became proud parents of their little munchkin Taimur on December 20, 2016. Now, the royal couple is all set to welcome their second child in 2021.

Recently, Kareena shared a cute picture of her son Taimur and niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu). While sharing the same, Kareena Kapoor captioned it as: "Brothers and sisters forever."

