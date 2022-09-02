FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Karisma Kapoor’s vintage pic holding a phone has fans asking ‘What’s your mobile number’

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses even today. She was one of the top actresses in the '90s and has given some biggest hits. Fans loved to see her on the silver screen and she enjoys a massive fan following even today. The actress often shares pictures of herself on social media and gets her fans go gaga over it. Today too, she shared a throwback picture of her looking gorgeous holding a phone.

In the picture, we can see her wearing a black tee, and layered with a blue dress over it. The actress left her curly hair open and wore a smart stylish cap and looked lovely. She wore big diamond studs that stand out in the picture. On one hand, she holds a landline and extends the other hand and it appears she is calling someone. Sharing this picture, Karisma wrote, “Sorry it’s Friday, dial you back later #flashbackfriday.”

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, recently Karisma Kapoor had shared a still from Jeet, co-starring Salman Khan. In the photo, Karisma is seen donning a yellow saree as Salman held her from behind, who sported a black T-shirt, black pants, and brown shoes. The actress also added the song Saanson Ka Chalna Dil Ka Machalna in the background. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When we were dreamers (yellow heart emoji). Our first foreign outdoor #Jeet #26yearsofJeet." She also geo-tagged the location as Lake Geneva. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen next in the web series Brown, which is directed by Abhinay Deo.

