Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor shares a popular '90s look and gets her fans to play the guessing game

Karisma Kapooe's Flashback Friday look from the 90s can very well be passed off as high-end athleisure style today. Can you guess from which film it is?

Trust Karisma Kapoor to stay true to her 'Flasback Friday' posts and the actress rarely disappoints. And today, on Friday, Karisma went back in time and dug out a rather epic photo for her Instagram post. The actress took to social media to share her extremely popular '90s look and asked millions of her fans to play a guessing game. Posing for the camera, in a short orange striped tee, Karisma looked stunning as always.

There's no doubt that Karisma was a style diva in the truest sense. Her movie looks inspired generations of style and one such style was from her film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Sporting pigtails and athleisure, Karisma's Flashback Friday look from the 90s can very well be passed off as high-end athleisure style today. Apart from a striped tee, Karisma can be seen chunky red sneakers in the original photo and a pair of blue cargo pants.

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Yup that’s me (orange fruit emoji) guess the film ?? #flashbackfriday #guessinggame." And the guessing games began in a few seconds. Most netizens guessed the film and Karisma's look spot on as they commented with Haseena Maan Jaayegi in the comments section.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's throwback post:

Meanwhile, Karisma seems to be reminiscing her travel days as she shared an old photo from her Italy holiday recently. She captioned it, "Who else feels like travelling ..#throwbackthursday #italy." Check it out below:

Would you love to see Karisma Kapoor make a comeback on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

