Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor shows us how she’ll walk out of 2020 with a song PIC; Can you guess the film?

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback still from her hit movie Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The actress also asked her fans to guess the name of the song.

There’s no doubt that Karisma Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She might have been away from the big screen for a long time, but she never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans. She often shares her updates on social media to keep her us all hooked. Karisma is undoubtedly ageing a fine wine and the diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Today, the Hero No 1 actress has shared a perfect Flashback Friday post on her social media handle.

Karisma took to her Instagram and shared a throwback still from her hit movie Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The picture is particularly from the hit song Dheere Dheere Chalna. In the still, the actress can be seen walking in style. She looked extremely stylish as she's seen dressed in all blue attire. However, apart from Karisma, the film also starred and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film was directed by David Dhawan. Karisma shared the picture with an epic caption, she wrote, “Walking out of 2020 like #flashbackfriday Guess the song? #guessinggame.”

Take a look at the latest post of Karisma Kapoor here:

The actress often shares throwback pictures from her popular movies. Earlier, Karisma shared a picture with Govinda from their film Coolie No 1 to wish Sara Ali Khan and for their upcoming film with the same name.

While sharing the throwback picture, Karisma wrote, "Nostalgia“Husn hai Suhana” was my first dance number with chi chi the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number’s with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories. My outfit though me at 19 #flashbackfriday #coolieno1 #husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1 Would like to wish the entire team of the new Coolie no 1 all the very best."

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her bond with Karisma Kapoor and best advice her sister's given her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Karisma Kapoor instagram

Share your comment ×