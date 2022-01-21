Flashback Friday: Madhuri Dixit revisits a romantic date with Sriram Nene, shares valuable relationship advice

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and loved celebrities in the Indian film industry. In her career spanning over decades, Madhuri has won the hearts of the audience with her many memorable performances on the big screen. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has not only impressed fans with her acting skills, but her exceptional dancing skills, charming persona, expressions, and smile make people swoon over her too. These days, the actress treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then on social media, while they keep coming back for more.

Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Madhuri yet again to her Instagram space as she shared a blast from the past in the form of a sweet picture featuring herself with husband Sriram Nene. In the photograph, the beautiful husband-and-wife duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date night together, as they glow with joy and happiness. The couple looked awesome as they are seen twinning in black for their special night. Sharing this picture, Madhuri shared some valuable relationship advice with her followers and fans. She wrote, “It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you (red heart emoji) #FlashbackFriday”.

Take a look:

A few days back, Madhuri had shared a beautiful family photograph on the ‘gram as well. In the picture shared by the actress, one can see Madhuri, Sriram Nene, and their two sons Arin and Ryan together. The sweet family of four smiled warmly at the camera as they posed for a selfie. Sharing the picture, Madhuri wrote, “Here’s my everything in one photo (red heart emoji) #TakeMeBackTuesday”.

