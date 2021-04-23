Flashback Friday: Madhuri Dixit shares UNSEEN pics with SRK from sets of Anjaam; Calls it her memorable film

Madhuri Dixit went down the memory lane lately as her 1994 release Anjaam completed 27 years of release and recalled her experience for the movie.

and have been one of the most talked about onscreen jodis in Bollywood. The duo shares a great camaraderie both on and off the screen and has given several blockbuster movies together like Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam etc. Amid this was their 1994 release Anjaam which also featured Deepak Tijori in the lead. The psychological thriller featured SRK in the role of lead antagonist and his performance left everyone in awe. On the other hand, his chemistry with Madhuri also grabbed a lot of attention.

Interestingly, as the film clocked 27 years of release lately, Madhuri went down the memory lane and shared some unseen pics from the sets of Anjaam which served as a perfect flashback Friday treat for the fans. The post featured Madhuri posing with SRK on the sets, while another picture happened to be a candid shot wherein she was seen lost in a conversation with Shah Rukh and Deepak. Going down the memory lane, Madhuri stated that Anjaam has been one of the most memorable movies for her. She wrote, “#27YearsOfAnjaam. One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment.”

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s post:

To recall, Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Devdas which had hit the screens in 2002. The movie also featured in the lead and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit joins the ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ trend with her magnificent post makeover glow up; WATCH

Share your comment ×