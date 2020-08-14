Flashback Friday: Ranbir Kapoor's cute avatar in a goofy childhood photo is the perfect visual treat for his f

Often, childhood photos of Ranbir Kapoor are shared on social media by several fan clubs. We stumbled upon a cute childhood memory of the actor that will leave you nostalgic.

Actor has managed to leave everyone impressed with his stellar performances in films. The handsome star enjoys a significant fan following across the globe, owing to his acting in films like Tamasha, Barfi, Sanju and more. Often, several fan clubs of Ranbir on social media drop some cute and candid moments from the actor's life that end up going viral. Once again, we stumbled upon a childhood memory of the star that is bound to leave you in awe.

Often, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and mom drop childhood pictures of the actor on social media and they end up going viral among several fans of the actor. One such childhood photo of Ranbir is doing rounds where the Sanju star is seen as a little boy. In the childhood photo, Ranbir can be seen goofing around with another kid in the frame while playing. The candid childhood memory gives us a glimpse of the fun childhood that the actor may have had with his close family ones.

Clad in a casual white shirt with pants, a cute little Ranbir can be seen distracted by something while the picture was being taken. Nevertheless, fans of the actor shared it on social media and the photo from his childhood days went viral.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranbir spent time at home as the shoots of his films were stalled. Recently, when Ranbir returned on set with his team, photos of the handsome star with safety gear went viral on social media. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . The film's official release date that was announced in February 2020, was December 4. However, rumour has it that Brahmastra may have been pushed to 2021. But, no official announcement has been made yet.

