Flashback Friday: Rishi Kapoor holding little Riddhima in his arms in a throwback photo is a priceless memory

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share a photo with her late father Rishi Kapoor on social media. With it, she remembered the sweet old memory of her father holding her as a kid in his arms.

The year 2020 has been a tough one for everyone, including Bollywood as many talented stars left for their heavenly abode. , who was Bollywood's most talented superstar, passed away this year after his 2-year battle with Cancer. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife often remember him with endearing throwback photos from the good old days. From childhood photos to old vacay photos, they often share the same on social media. And speaking of this, recently, Riddhima shared a sweet old photo to remember her dad.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared a cute photo in which she could be seen as a little adorable baby. In the photo, late Rishi could be seen holding his little girl in his arms while they posed for a photo. The cute photo reminded fans of the good old days when Rishi Kapoor was a rage in Bollywood. Riddhima remembered her late father with the endearing childhood photo from the time when she was just a little girl.

She dropped a heart emoticon on the photo as she shared it on her Instagram story. Recently, Riddhima had shared a sweet photo with her mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara too on social media.

Take a look at Riddhima's photo with the late Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, after Rishi Kapoor's demise, Riddhima stayed in Mumbai for the longest time with her mom Neetu Kapoor. However, when her mom returned to work, Riddhima also went back to Delhi. Recently, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID 19 and that she is home quarantined. Her daughter Riddhima was among the first ones to comment on the note. She called her mom, 'Strongest ! Fittest !"

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

