Flashback Friday: Shabana Azmi shares an iconic picture of Dilip Kumar and Sharad Pawar during Mumbai riots

Remembering the old days with late legend Dilip Kumar, Shabana Azmi kicked off Friday on a nostalgic note. The photo of her, Dilip Kumar and Sharad Pawar has gone viral on social media.

Remembering the legendary Dilip Kumar after his demise on July 7, 2021, Shabana Azmi went ahead and dropped an iconic photo with the late actor and politician Sharad Pawar. On Wednesday, news of Dilip Kumar's death left everyone saddened in Bollywood and since then, everyone has been remembering the legendary actor in their own ways. Shabana Azmi, who was among the first to arrive at Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's residence to pay her last respects, now has remembered him with an iconic photo that dates back to Mumbai riots.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana shared a photo in which one can see her, Dilip Kumar and Sharad Pawar. The trio seemed to be in conversation during the communal tensions in Mumbai back in the day. Remembering those conversations and the late legend, Shabana shared the photo on her handle. As soon as she shared the photo, it went viral. She wrote, "During the Mumbai riots #Dilip Saheb and me with #Sharad Pawar ji" The late legend could be seen holding a file just like Shabana Azmi in the photo.

Meanwhile, at his funeral, Sharad Pawar also arrived to pay his last respects to the legendary star. Photos of the leader from Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's house had surfaced on social media. Not just him, CM Uddhav Thackeray and other politicians of the state had visited his house to offer their condolences to his grieving family. He was laid to rest with full state honours on July 7, 2021. Shah Rukh Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan all arrived to bid adieu to the legend of Indian cinema.

