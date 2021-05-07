Flashback Friday: Sonam Kapoor is all smiles in priceless childhood PIC with Arjun Kapoor & entire Kapoor gang

This rare and childhood picture of Sonam Kapoor with his brother, sister and cousins will make you feel nostalgic.

Amid this pandemic situation across the world, throwback pictures are always welcomed. They keep us sane and often take us down memory lane. And here again, on this Friday, we have shared a nostalgic picture of Anil Kapoor’s family. Though the popular actress has been missing from the silver screen off lately, but this has not affected her stardom. She is a fashion icon of Bollywood. And her cousin brother is also the most adorable actor. He will be next seen in the film Grandson of Sardar.

The picture was initially shared by the Mubarakan actor on his official Instagram. In the picture, he is seen posing with his cousin gang--Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor and a baby Shanaya Kapoor. He had captioned it as, “Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02”. All of them are looking very different. The actor is looking chubby kid. The transformation journey from then to now is remarkable. Baby Shanaya is the youngest and is looking cute.

Meanwhile, the journey of the Ki & Ka actor is also remarkable. He used to be a chubby kid and now he is fit.

It will not be wrong if you are heading for your family album and seeing yourself. This picture will make you nostalgic. However, Arjun’s next film will be releasing on Netflix and will star Rakul Preet in the lead role. The trailer has already been released.

Credits :Arjun Rampal Instagram

