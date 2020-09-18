Flashback Friday: Sonam Kapoor & sister Rhea holding onto dad Anil Kapoor in a childhood pic will win you over

Rhea Kapoor took to social media to drop the cutest childhood photo with Sonam Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor. Along with it, she shared her thoughts on being nervous in front of the camera since childhood.

Actress is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja while her family is in India. Amid this, her sister Rhea Kapoor dropped a cute photo from their childhood with dad Anil Kapoor that is nothing short of a Flashback Friday treat. Sonam and Rhea often express love for their dad on social media via throwback photos and they tend to go viral among several fan clubs. Once again, Rhea shared the cutest throwback photo and took a trip down memory lane with dad and sister Sonam.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared her fear about being in front of the camera and dropped the cute childhood photo. In the adorable photo, little Rhea and Sonam could be seen clinging to their dad Anil Kapoor. The Mr India actor was seen sitting on a chair while Sonam was seen holding on to him along with Rhea. The two adorable little girls posed with their dad and the cute photo gave us a glimpse of the father-daughter bond.

Rhea shared the photo and wrote, "How I still feel on the inside in front of the camera. Nervous, fidgety, cranky that I’m not I’m control and annoyed that everyone else seems soooo comfy. Now I breathe and think of Oprah.#fakeittillyoumakeit." Several fans showered love on Sonam and Rhea's photo with Anil Kapoor from their childhood and called it,'cute.'

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anil's photo:

Meanwhile, Sonam shared a husband appreciation post on social media for Anand Ahuja and left everyone in awe of their PDA. Further, Anand too dropped a 'girlfriend appreciation post' for Sonam. The adorable couple spent time in India amid the lockdown with their families and then headed to London to spend time together.

