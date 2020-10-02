Flashback Friday: Tiger Shroff beams with joy as he poses with sis Krishna and BFF Rinzing in a childhood pic

Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff dropped the cutest childhood photo of the Baaghi 3 actor with his childhood friend Rinzing and sister Krishna Shroff. Seeing the same, fans were left in awe of the Baaghi 3 star.

Actor Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and many of them love to see his childhood photos too. While the actor is well known for his action in films, he is also a fitness lover and is often seen spending time at the gym with his close friend Rinzing Denzongpa. On the latter's birthday this year, Tiger's mom dug out an epic childhood photo of Tiger with Rinzing and sister Krishna that has sent fans into a frenzy. The adorable childhood photo comes as a flashback treat for all fans of the Baaghi 3 actor.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger's mom Ayesha shared a cute childhood photo in which we could see the little Baaghi 3 actor as a young boy. Posing happily with his best friend Rinzing and sister Krishna, Tiger beamed with joy. The perfect picture of all the kids surely was a perfect treat for all of Tiger's fans who love to see the actor's childhood photos. Often, Ayesha Shroff drops cute photos of Tiger as a young boy on social media and leaves his fans dazed.

A day back, even Tiger as well as Krishna shared photos with Rinzing to wish him on his birthday. Tiger and Rinzing have been best friends since childhood and surely the cute childhood photos of the two have captivated his fans.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's photo with best friend Rinzing:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh. The film did extremely well at the box office and fans loved Tiger's action and stunts in the film. Now, he is gearing up for Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Apart from this, Tiger recently released his debut song Unbelievable and it has impressed fans too.

