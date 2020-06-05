Flashback Friday Treat: 5 reasons why Amol Palekar's classic movie Gol Maal is worth watching every time

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, today’s Pinkvilla Pick of the day is none other than the classic comedy film Gol Maal starring Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, David, Dina Pathak and others.

Due to the current scenarios happening around like Coronavirus, earthquake, blasts, cyclone everyone is worried and tensed on what is going to happen next. Amid all these worries people have forgotten to smile and be happy. But don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks has a perfect movie for you to watch with your loved ones and family and shoo away all your worries. Pinkvilla suggests you watch the 1979 film Gol Maal. This classic movie stars an ensemble cast of Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, David, Dina Pathak and others.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Rahi Masoom Raza and Sachin Bhowmick, Gol Maal was produced by Mukherjee and N. C. Sippy, with music by Rahul Dev Burman. The film won several awards and was praised by critics. It was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1979 and was a super hit. Gol Maal was so loved by everyone that it was remade in Tamil as Thillu Mullu (1981), in Kannada as Aasegobba Meesegobba (1990), in Malayalam as Simhavalan Menon (1995), and in Sinhala as Rasa Rahasak.

While there are several reasons for you to watch this hilarious movie, we have listed down 5 reasons why Gol Maal is is the perfect movie to drive away all your lockdown blues:

1. Amol Palekar:

Amol Palekar portrayed the role of Ramprasad Sharma and Lakshmanprasad Sharma. Ramprasad Dashrathprasad Sharma is a qualified CA and is looking for a job and comes up with an identical twin Lakshmanprasad Sharma to hide a lie and be safe from getting caught and lose his job. Amol Palekar eloquently essayed a character whose complexities will not bore you and infact keep you on the edge of your seat. He has portrayed the characters with much ease. He is the main highlight of the film and won't disappoint you in any scene.

2. Hrishikesh Mukherjee:

After entertaining the audience with Anari, Chupke Chupke, Anand and more Hrishikesh Mukherjee came with this amazing comedy-drama Gol Maal. The film highlights the directorial excellence of Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The direction was so perfect that there was no scene where you feel out of place and wonder what's happening. Within the first two scenes, Mukherjee makes the audience connect with the characters and fall in love with them. For films that existed before Gol Maal, its lived cities were either the chawls or the bungalows of Bombay. Hrishi Da, on the other hand, shot the film inside his own Bandra house in 40 days. Its restricted spaces and limited horizons, therefore, feel far more relatable. It is a perfect Hrishi da movie with sensible and cultured humour, tight script and hummable music.

3. Story:

Gol Maal revolves around Ramprasad who works for Bhavani, who discourages his employees from pursuing any hobbies. Things take a hilarious turn when Bhavani catches Ramprasad at a hockey match and he lies about having a twin. The movie shows how a common man attempts to put forth his best cards, particularly in the desperate state of seeking a job. It is a classical comedy, not loud at any point, the humour subtle and intelligent. There is not a scene where you would want to pause or stop watching the movie. Each and every scene will leave you wanting for more.

4. Dialogues:

'Agar main Pascal hoon toh aap rascal hain', this dialogue which nearly comes at the end of Gol Maal, has split our sides laughing along with this film. Dialogues such as, 'Lambe kapde pehenna bahut hanikarak fashion hai', 'Aap police officer nahin … foolish officer', 'Jiske paas mooch nahin … uske paas mann hi nahin hai', will make you go LOL. Om Prakash shouting “Pooolice Officer” and Dutt retorting with a “Foolish Officer” refrain is one of the enjoyable moments of the film.

5. Songs:

The background score by Rahul Dev Burman, and of course the songs, stand out in Gol Maal. The song, 'Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai' was a glowing tribute to Gulzar. It won the best lyricist award for this lingering Kishore Kumar number. How can one forget the famous song, 'Gol Maal Hai Bhai Sab Gol Maal Hai' which is sung by Sapan Chakraborty and R.D.Burman. This song has been used as a background fun music in many movies. Gol Maal's songs are still fresh in our minds and we still humm to its tunes.

