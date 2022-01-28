Flashback Friday: Want some Gossip Girl fashion inspo? Check out Gauri Khan's stunning Parisian look

Okay, raise your hands if you always dreamed of having a wardrobe as rich as Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl. In recent times, Emily from Emily in Paris gave us some gorgeous fashion inspiration. But hey, if you look closer, our Bollywood celebs bestow us with some amazing looks time and again. Recently, Gauri Khan threw it back with a gorgeous shot from Paris, and my my, she looked absolutely stunning! What can we say, Gauri Khan is quite the fashionista.

In her Instagram stories, Gauri Khan reshared a picture that was shared by her friend Tanaaz Bhatia. Gauri looked absolutely stunning in her stylish attire in the old click that was shot in Paris. Clad in a black top and short striped skirt paired with knee-high boots, Gauri looked chic and classy. Her messy beachy hair and the entire look gave major Gossip Girl vibes. The picture had numerous cute stickers saying ‘Throwback’ and ‘Let's Go Back’, giving us an impression of the amazing time they had during their Parisian trip.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan made her Instagram comeback just a while back ever since her son Aryan was grilled by the NCB in the Drugs Case. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri maintained a low-key profile on social media for a few months. 2021 was quite a tough year for the Khan family, however, they braved it and sailed through it. However, 2022 looks quite promising as Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his comeback with Pathan this year. Moreover, Suhana is rumoured to be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

