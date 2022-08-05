FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Aamir Khan spoke on experimenting in films & revealed that fear keeps him on his toes

All eyes are on Aamir Khan as he is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. This film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. For the past couple of days, the stars are on a promotional spree and are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Well, today in flashback Friday, we bring to you an excerpt from Aamir’s old interview with Femina wherein he spoke about doing experimental films and being fearless.

In the interview, Aamir Khan was asked about him experimenting with unconventional, off-mainstream choices in films and what makes him fearless. Replying to this question he disagreed and revealed that it is not that he does not have fears. But he added that his fears do not stop him from doing what he wants to do. They just make him more alert. “I was aware of the kind of challenges that lay ahead of us with Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal but creatively I wanted to go ahead so the fear never stops me from doing what I want. The fear keeps me on my toes.”

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers of the film held a special screening for the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. The makers did not want to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. The traditional Sikh body has approved the depiction of the Sardar character in the film. Aamir Khan opened up during this screening and said that he was very touched by the reaction of the members of the SGPC. He was glad that Laal Singh Chaddha touched their hearts so deeply. The reports further added that before starting the shoot, the makers had shown the script of the film to the members of the SGPC community as they wanted to get every detail right.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya on stepping in for Vijay Sethupathi in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha