Flashback Friday: When Abhishek Bachchan loved being with Big B on stage while Shweta couldn’t wait to get off

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the stage show tours with Amitabh Bachchan back in the days. The Manmarziyaan star recalled how he loved being on stage with Big B but Shweta Bachchan Nanda couldn’t wait to get off.

Among the popular superstars in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is the one actor who has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts for the longest time. From his earliest films to his latest hits, Big B has always managed to start something new. As a flashback Friday memory, Abhishek Bachchan remembered how his father kick started the trend of stage shows and tours among Bollywood stars and also recalled loving being on the tours with him and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a very old video of going on stage with dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his sister Shweta. In the video, we get to see Big B introducing Abhishek and Shweta to the crowd of fans. While Abhishek seems pretty confident as a young boy by the side of his dad, Shweta seemed hesitant to be on stage. Recalling the stage show tours, Abhishek mentioned that he used to love the time on the tours and how everyone would enjoy mimicry by Johnny Lever and eat the food cooked by the family members of the show organisers.

Not just this, he even revealed how everyone would travel in economy class in fights and have a jam session with all the music artists while heading to different places together. Abhishek recalled enjoying touring with his dad Amitabh and sister Shweta. He wrote, “In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so.” He went on to share the details of his experience on those tours and ended his caption with his take back from them. He wrote, “What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around.”

Check out the throwback video:

While the video surely brings back lots of memories for Abhishek, Big B and Shweta, it also reveals how the stars used to have fun back then during the stage shows. Recently, amid the Coronavirus crisis, Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli graduated but could not go for the ceremony in NYC. Hence, the staff at Big B’s house made a gown and cap for her and she celebrated her graduation with family at home. Photos of Shweta and Navya were shared on social media. Big B and Abhishek also were elated to see Navya graduate amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been raising awareness about the COVID 19 crisis amid lockdown and has also featured in a short film, Family with , , Rajinikanth and other stars.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×