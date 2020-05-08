Flashback Friday: When Abhishek Bachchan loved being with Big B on stage while Shweta couldn’t wait to get off
Among the popular superstars in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is the one actor who has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts for the longest time. From his earliest films to his latest hits, Big B has always managed to start something new. As a flashback Friday memory, Abhishek Bachchan remembered how his father kick started the trend of stage shows and tours among Bollywood stars and also recalled loving being on the tours with him and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a very old video of going on stage with dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his sister Shweta. In the video, we get to see Big B introducing Abhishek and Shweta to the crowd of fans. While Abhishek seems pretty confident as a young boy by the side of his dad, Shweta seemed hesitant to be on stage. Recalling the stage show tours, Abhishek mentioned that he used to love the time on the tours and how everyone would enjoy mimicry by Johnny Lever and eat the food cooked by the family members of the show organisers.
Not just this, he even revealed how everyone would travel in economy class in fights and have a jam session with all the music artists while heading to different places together. Abhishek recalled enjoying touring with his dad Amitabh and sister Shweta. He wrote, “In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so.” He went on to share the details of his experience on those tours and ended his caption with his take back from them. He wrote, “What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around.”
#flashbackfriday In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so. I have so many memories of being on the road with him, his co-stars and the immense Kalyanji and Anandji and their 40 piece orchestra helmed by a young and upcoming Viju Shah ( Kalyan ji's son and future Music Director of huge fame). The rehearsals, sound checks, post show dinners in my parents suite in the middle of the night where tiffin's of Gujju food ( lovingly prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members locally in whichever city they were performing in) would be served to the entire cast and musicians and everyone would discuss the show and how it went whilst a very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic would enthrall everyone for hours on end with his mimicry and comedy till it was morning and time to leave for the airport to take the flight to the next city. His name was Johnny Lever! On the flight everybody would take over the economy class, fold forward all the seats to make a huge गद्दा like setting and the musicians, singers and dad would sing and jam and maybe create a new song to be performed later that night at the next venue. This routine went on 3 days straight. I doubt they must have slept for a collective 2 hours over those weekends. Functioning purely on adrenaline! Rest during the week and the routine would resume from Friday, again. What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around. Thank you @mosessapir for sourcing out this video. It brought back such wonderful memories. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan
While the video surely brings back lots of memories for Abhishek, Big B and Shweta, it also reveals how the stars used to have fun back then during the stage shows. Recently, amid the Coronavirus crisis, Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli graduated but could not go for the ceremony in NYC. Hence, the staff at Big B’s house made a gown and cap for her and she celebrated her graduation with family at home. Photos of Shweta and Navya were shared on social media. Big B and Abhishek also were elated to see Navya graduate amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been raising awareness about the COVID 19 crisis amid lockdown and has also featured in a short film, Family with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth and other stars.
