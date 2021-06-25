Flashback Friday: When Abhishek Bachchan met Satyajit Ray in Kolkata; Former says ‘he was very loving’

During an event, Abhishek Bachchan recalled his memory of spending some time in the house of legendary Satyajit Ray. Scroll further to know how did the meeting go.

Abhishek Bachchan during the India Today Conclave recalled a lovely day that he got to spend in Satyajit Ray’s house as a child. The actor was very young, accompanying his dad Amitabh Bachchan for a trip to Assam when they decided to stop by in Kolkata and met Satyajit Ray. He recalled that the first time he laid eyes on Ray, he was playing chess. Abhishek shared the fond memory by insinuating that he was unaware of the esteemed presence he met because he was only five-six years old at the time. He mentioned that the room he was in was surrounded by movie posters.

Recalling the time, Abhishek said, “I remember it was in the 80s we were going to Assam with dad. In those days there were no direct flights so we had to transit through Kolkata and I wanted to see victoria memorial and Howrah Bridge. Instead, he took me to this very busy street and in this house where we had to walk up I don't know how many stairs and I was complaining and we went to this gentlemen's house who was sitting there and playing chess. We were surrounded by movie posters, and I went like who is this guy and he happened to be the great Satyajit Ray. Being like a five six-year-old you don't know the greatness you were sitting in front of. He was very loving.”

Abhishek further mentioned that Satyajit Ray was in his older age when he met the man as he was “like a palanquin, they used to carry him up and down because he couldn't climb the stairs. I remember playing on that chair a lot".

