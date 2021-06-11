Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won hearts with an endearing gesture for Jaya Bachchan

As we took a trip down memory lane, we found a sweet moment that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared with mother-in-law and actor-politician, Jaya Bachchan after a prayer meet. The sweet video gives you a sneak peek of their bond.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has not just managed to wow fans with her performances in films but also with her calm demeanour off the screen. The gorgeous star loves to spend quality time with her family and often is seen hanging out with her daughter when they step out. Not just Aaradhya, Aishwarya shares a close bond with Amitabh Bachchan and as well and at times in the past, we've got a sneak peek of it.

As a treat for Flashback Friday, we stumbled upon one such video that shows us the sweet relationship that Jaya and Aishwarya share with each other. Back in the day, Aishwarya and Jaya were seen making their way to a prayer meeting together. After the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law offered their condolences at the meet, the senior star was leaving for home. However, Aishwarya accompanied the senior star to her car while walking beside her. Once they reached the car, Aishwarya was seen sharing a warm hug with the senior actress before she left.

The endearing gesture by the Fanney Khan actress for Jaya gave all a sweet glimpse of their bond. Even now, fans of the actress reminisce about this sweet moment shared by the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the public eye.

There have been several times in the past too that Aishwarya and Jaya have praised each other in front of the media. Back in 2007 at the Filmfare Award ceremony, Jaya Bachchan had gone on the stage to present an award and praised Aishwarya. Not just this, she had welcomed her into the Bachchan household in a warm manner. She had said, "I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you." The two were left teary-eyed after the warm words.

