Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai said she never gets attracted to a guy at first sight: Just not my thing

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared her thoughts about love and relationship. She believes that it is important to know a person for some time before getting into a serious relationship.

Bollywood actress is considered as the epitome of beauty. She continues to rule millions of hearts from her smile and eyes. Even today, she makes people go crazy with her impeccable fashion sense. Though now we see her less in the films, the actress always creates buzz among her fans whenever she steps out. She is also a doting mother. Recently an old interview of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress surfaced online in which she had shared her views on love and relationship.

Aishwarya in an interview to Filmfare had said that it is not easy for her to fall for any guy at first sight. “For me getting into a relationship is a serious thing. I have to know that person for a good period before getting into a relationship. I am surely not a person who can get attracted to any guy at the first sight. Just not my thing,” she added.

Talking further Aishwarya had also opened about her looks and said, “I am born with good looks but that does not overshadow my hard works and talents. I work very hard and have never given any chance to any of my directors to complain about me.”

The Mohabbatein actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2017 and their wedding was the talk of the town. She was looking like a dreamy bride in her golden wedding saree. The former Miss World was last seen in the film ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2021: Aishwarya Rai shares a portrait of motherhood with Aaradhya & a lovely pic with her parents

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×