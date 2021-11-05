Flashback Friday: When Akshay Kumar helped Aishwarya Rai on the sets of ‘Khakee’ after her accident

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn led the cast of the 2004 thriller ‘Khakee’ directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The venture was Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya’s first film together and registered glorious numbers at the box office. One of the lesser-known facts about the film is Aishwarya Rai’s accident on the sets. According to a report in Filmibeat Aishwarya was rehearsing a scene with Tusshar Kapoor on the sets when an uncontrolled jeep that was to be used in the film came and hit her. Having got hit, Aishwarya rolled over to the bushes nearby and was injured. Tusshar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay were present at the scene and they rushed to her aid.

Reportedly Aishwarya suffered a major injury as a fracture along with 10 stitches. Apparently, the driver behind the mud lost control and toppled Aishwarya with the vehicle. As Akshay and others reached out to her for help, she asked Akshay to tell the driver to reverse the vehicle. Akshay instructed everyone to take the jeep off the mud as he did not want to take any risk. The actress was asked to take a rest for a month after the incident.

In a previous interview Aishwarya spoke about working with Akshay Kumar and said, “He is wonderful to work with, and working together has been eventful due to my accident. There was a different atmosphere amongst us as colleagues, working together personalized it as Akshay, Amit Ji and Tusshar was really there during my accident and it really was personal. They were really really there for me.”

Also Read| Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and co. entertain despite some roadblocks