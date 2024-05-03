Flashback Friday: When Akshay Kumar recovered his fees by taking away tape recorder and juicer from a producer's house

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid stars of Bollywood. With a career of over 3 decades and several big hits in his kitty, the star is known to be a producer's favorite for his discipline and crowd-pulling power.

But do you know there was a time when a producer refused to pay his fees after the film flopped? And to recover the money, Akshay had to take an unusual path.

Akshay Kumar took the producer's tape recorder and juicer to recover his acting fees

Akshay Kumar shared the incident while speaking at Comedy Nights With Kapil. When Kapil Sharma asked him to share if someone ever refused to pay his fees after getting the job done in his career so far, Akshay narrated the funny incident.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said that it has happened a lot of times. Recalling an incident, he shared that he did a film for Rs 75,000 and he was paid Rs 40,000 - 45,000 already. When that film flopped at the box office, the producer refused to pay the rest of the amount.

Akshay recalled that he visited the house of the producer and took away his tape recorder and juicer to recover the money. "Main uske ghar chala gaya. Maine ghanti bajaai. Aur jab usne darwaaza khola to yoon khada ho gaya main. woh mujhe dekhe, main usko dekhoon, na woh kuch bole, na main kuch boloon. (main) andar gaya, uske kamre mein dekh raha hoon, hall tha chota sa, wahaan ek tape recorder padha huya tha, plug se nikala, tape recorder liya, ek chota juicer tha, aur main leke chala gaya" (I went to his house, I rang the bell. When he opened the door, I stood up like this. He was looking at me, I was looking at him. Neither he said anything, Neither I say a word. I went inside, looked at his room, there was a tape recorder in his mini hall. I unplugged it and picked it. There was a small-sized juicer, I picked that too and left). he recalled.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to bring a series of films for his fans this year. Starting from Sarfira which is releasing on July 12, he will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle. Apart from that he is also working on Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 among others.

