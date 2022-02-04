Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt disclosed the moment she knew Ranbir Kapoor was 'the man' for her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance is always a topic of interest and curiosity for their fans and for all good reasons. They are one of the most successful duos of Bollywood, after all. Alia Bhatt publicly professed her affection for Ranbir last year on his birthday. There were soon rumours that they might marry in 2022. The pair, nevertheless, has remained quite low-key with their relationship. Talking about their love story, we recall an interview where Alia was asked about the moment she knew that Ranbir was perfect for him. Let us tell you, her answer will definitely make you go ‘aww’!

In an old interview with Filmfare, when asked about the exact moment when she knew Ranbir was the man for her, she replied saying it was when she met him for the first time in her life. She added, “Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person.” She also emphasised that he’s a nice human being and she wished she was as good as him, as an actor, as a person, as everything. She also complimented him saying that he was way better than her.

For the unversed, it was last year, when Alia for the first time expressed her love for Ranbir on his birthday. She had shared an adorable picture with him on her social media handle officially confirming her relationship.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Besides that, Alia also has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up.

