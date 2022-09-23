Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt opened up on battling anxiety: ‘I just let myself feel it’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is at the top of her game in her personal as well as professional life. The actress has been a part of some amazing movies over the years and has proved her mettle as an actor. In 2019, Alia Bhatt was riding high on the success of her film Gully Boy. The actress had also won accolades for her role in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. While she was in a good place professionally, back then, Alia Bhatt had shared that she was dealing with bouts of anxiety.



In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Alia Bhatt opened up about her mental health and shared that she had been feeling low. “I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low. Thankfully, I’m aware of it because of my sister Shaheen. She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book. No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it,” she said.

She further added that she sometimes feels like crying for no reason, but it eventually goes away. “Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone,” she said.