Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor joined Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh for New Year 2021

It’s the last day of 2021 and the entire world excitedly waits for new beginnings and a Happy New Year 2022. Today is the perfect time to reflect on the past 12 months and reminisce all the fun memories we made. Speaking of which, for the last Flashback Friday of the year, we thought we would go back to the time when lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor kicked off 2021 as they joined Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore.

At the beginning of 2021, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off along with their families to the Ranthambore National Park. Pictures of them enjoying a jungle-safari together had also surfaced on the internet, which left fans too excited. A few days later, another picture surfaced in which Ranbir and Alia were seen with power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The four of them dressed up in stylish winter wear as they posed together for pictures with fans. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures of their trip together on their social media.

Riddhima’s picture featured Ranbir, Alia, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen, Soni Razdaan, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima’s daughter Samaira.

Take a look:

This year, Alia and Ranbir have flown to an unknown destination to kickstart the New Year 2022. The two of them were spotted at the airport a few days back. And tonight, Alia shared some pictures on the gram featuring herself and Ranbir, giving fans a glimpse of their holiday.

