Flashback Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer & Deepika recreated ‘Jumma Chumma’ step at their reception

and ’s marriage was one of the most talked-about star weddings of 2018. Ranveer and Deepika got married amongst friends and family at Lake Como, Italy. After two intimate receptions, they threw a grand party in Mumbai for all their film industry friends. It was a glitzy bash attended by the who's who of Tinsel Town. Amitabh Bachchan along with his family attended the reception. Sharing a picture of himself dancing with the newlyweds, Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan had written: “DJ’ing the JUMMA CHUMMA with Deepika and Ranveer at their wedding celebration.. !!!”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred together in many magnum opuses. Their first film together was ‘Ram Leela’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a previous chat with Filmfare, Deepika had spoken about her relationship with Ranveer. She said, “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said. “When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone.”

