Flashback Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer & Deepika recreated ‘Jumma Chumma’ step at their reception

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage was one of the most talked-about star weddings of 2018. Ranveer and Deepika got married amongst friends and family at Lake Como, Italy. After two intimate receptions, they threw a grand party in Mumbai for all their film industry friends. It was a glitzy bash attended by the who's who of Tinsel Town. Amitabh Bachchan along with his family attended the reception. Sharing a picture of himself dancing with the newlyweds, Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan had written: “DJ’ing the JUMMA CHUMMA with Deepika and Ranveer at their wedding celebration.. !!!”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred together in many magnum opuses. Their first film together was ‘Ram Leela’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a previous chat with Filmfare, Deepika had spoken about her relationship with Ranveer. She said, “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said. “When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone.”

Comments
Anonymous : Ranveer had a beautiful, special wedding with Deepika. This Deepika bride made her wedding with a special mastery and elegance in terms of clothing, jewelry, locations for many receptions, a refined style of doing great things, just like a deepveer wedding. The most important aspect of the bride and groom was the happiness of their parents who were with them with all their love. This DP & RS wedding will be talked about all the time with something magical, rare and indescribable! Beautiful!
Anonymous : Most stunning husband and wife,RANVEER & DEEPIKA! Yay,Beautiful whole family Bhavnani-Padukone! BEST DECISION GREAT WEDDING IN 2018!
Anonymous : Whatever this Ranveer and Deepika family do is fabulous: meeting, their journey together, passionate love, royal wedding with many receptions and glamor, their beautiful married life, including their love for the whole Padukone & Bhavnani family! Deepveer you are amazing!
Anonymous : They are really made for each other! There are more couples in bollywood, but the Deepika-Ranveer couple stands out due to the unique intertwining of the two in many things !
Anonymous : We love this beautiful couple because Ranveer has shown that he knows how to love his wife, Deepika. It's great to know that his wife is everything in his life. Deepika is also Ranveer's half and gives her all her love. This is a true love story. They both prove that love can be found once in a lifetime, very close to the one you feel better with and with whom you can spend your whole life! Glamour wedding with gorgeous BRIDE and GROOM!
Anonymous : I like this couple.It always catches the eye .He loves her, pampers her, takes care of Ranveer by Deepika amazingly and elegantly. Such strong love is rarely seen.BEAUTIFUL,FAT,ROYAL WEDDING!
Anonymous : A happy marriage, two people who have in their midst the whole arsenal of love, respect, balance, completion, etc ......, necessary to each other for a dream family. Deepveer, a real and constant delight, beautiful attraction.
Anonymous : We are watching the news about you two dear ones 24 hours a day, on instagram, twitter, facebook, media publications, anything. We love Deepveer very much. You have expressed this feeling of love to us, all the love you received from us back. Small message from a Deepver group. Thanks for posting to this site.
Anonymous : we, the fans, don't get tired at all. we are after deepika and ranveer non stop. their movies, their love, their wedding,everything, delights us and attracts us every day. they are both our portion of happiness
Anonymous : ranveer is very happy to love his wife all the time.the deepveer style thumka dance.beauty bride and handsome groom.best decision for life!
Anonymous : The poem of eternal love. DeepVeer! Royal wedding,beautiful bride & groom!
Anonymous : This inexhaustible source of love has a magical name, DEEPVEER! AMAZING WEDDING!
Anonymous : A BRIGHT BRIDE AND GROOM, represented a dazzling ROYAL wedding, fairy tale, with great taste, finesse, many WONDERFUL RECEPTIONS that will remain imprinted in history, to be told to children and grandchildren with great pleasure. AN UNFORGETTABLE WEDDING! When we talk about DEEPIKA AND RANVEER, everything is reflected in the Pair FULL OF PASSIONATE LOVE! Practically Ranveer covered her with love and Deepika simply shines. Deepika is Ranveer's treasure. Conversely, Ranveer is the love of Deepika's life. Simple, nice, concise!
Anonymous : Even now we look forward to their fat wedding made with a lot of taste, glamor and fine things. They made reception after reception one more beautiful than the other a real royal enchantment, to be kept and told for a long time to children and grandchildren. A fairytale groom and bride and clearly made for each other!
Anonymous : wonderful wedding deepveer.best decision!
