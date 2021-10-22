Flashback Friday: When Ananya Panday called Shah Rukh Khan her ‘second dad’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. The superstar made his first appearance since Aryan’s arrest as he visited his son at the jail on Thursday. Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday who called Suhana Khan her ‘best friend’ has been embroiled in the case as she visited the NCB premise on Thursday with her father Chunky Panday. Ananya has reportedly been summoned by NCB to appear on Friday at 11 AM. She was questioned in relation to the alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan.

In a 2019 chat with Asian Age, Ananya called Shah Rukh Khan her second dad. She said, “Only Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) are my close friends from the industry and we share everything. But while growing up, I don’t remember going to the sets. I have never been to my dad’s sets. So I am very star struck even now when I meet stars,” the actress tells us. But what about when she meets Suhana’s dad, we ask. “SRK is like my second dad. He is my best friend’s dad so we used to go with him for all the IPL matches”.

As reported by Filmfare, during the promotions of Student of the Year 2, Ananya had also revealed, “We have done some really weird things (growing up). Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say: Look what they did.”

