FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Anushka Sharma hilariously imitated a Virat Kohli fan & left the internet in splits

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for each other. They welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021, and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and to nurture her little daughter.



Back in 2020, Anushka Sharma hilariously imitated a Virat Kohli fan. Anushka’s imitation of “that one particular type of fan” left the internet in splits and gave their followers a quick laugh amidst the tensed situation the nation was going through.

Covid-19 took the world by storm and by March 2020, it hit India. To control the raging Covid-19 situation, a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown resulted in the halting of many activities and one of them was cricket. Although the coronavirus disrupted many lives, it gave Anushka and Virat time to bond with each other as they never really got much time together due to their packed schedules and work commitments. In a throwback interview, Anushka had told that in the first 6 months of her marriage, she was with Virat Kohli only for only 21 days.

While the couple kept sharing fun videos on the 'gram to spread laughter, the couple also raised money for the frontline workers who put their lives at risk for the safety of their patients. On the work front, Anushka Sharma is working on cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will have a digital premiere. It is to be seen what Anushka Sharma next works on, post the release of Chakda ‘Xpress.

