Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma hit back at reviewers who called her 'regressive' in Sultan

Anushka Sharma is one of the most admired Indian actresses, with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in memorable Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju and NH10 among many others. The actress had a successful outing producing original content, which she eventually quit, so that she could focus on her acting career and her baby.

In a throwback interview with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, following the release of her blockbuster film Sultan, Anushka Sharma was asked to give her take on the criticism she and her character in the movie Sultan, Arfa, received, since it was apparently a step back in the journey of women empowerment. For those unversed, Anushka played the character of an ambitious young wrestler, who gave up on her dreams of competitng in the world stage, once she knew that she was pregnant. Anupama also specified a few credible names in the field of entertainment journalism, who felt the way her character arc was shown was regressive. Anushka responded saying that she did not find it regressive. She defended her character by saying that her character really didn't have an alternative. Anushka also said that her character made the decision to give up on her dreams and not abort her child, and that a woman making her own choice is not regressive. Strengthening her stance, she said that the script made her think and made her see from the point of view of her character. It was not that the character of Sultan insisted her on giving up the child but it was her very own decision. When asked about whether people were reading too much into the conflict of the film, Anushka agreed and said that a woman making her own decision is rather empowering. Giving concluding remarks, she said that if something similar happened while she was working on a film, she would not abort her child for the film.