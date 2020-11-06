Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma praised Virat Kohli and said 'I'm married to the greatest man in world'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback interview when Anushka proudly said she is married to the greatest man in the world and opened up about how she and Virat are as a couple.

If there is one couple in Bollywood over whom the world cannot stop fawning over, it is Virat Kohli and . Virat and Anushka were always the talk of the town. Even before the two walked down the aisle in 2017, fans were in awe of the couple. And now, as they are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021, many cannot stop gushing over their adorable photos together on social media. Not just this, whenever wife Anushka is in the stands while cheering for hubby Virat, fans love every bit of it.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Anushka that dates back to 2018 where the Pari star had opened up about her relationship with Virat. In an interview with Film Companion back in 2018, Anushka had opened up about her married life with Virat and responded to being termed as the 'power couple.' Anushka had, back then, said that she and Virat are not very much attached to what they do and that they are very 'simple people, wanting to do very normal, simple things.' When she was questioned about how they look at fame, Anushka said that she and Virat were both very 'awkward' with it.

Elaborating it, the Pari star said that they both don't embrace stardom and that they feel the need sometimes to run away from it all. She had said, "that's the reason why we are so self-sufficient. And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don't see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other."

I am married to the greatest man in the world. Anushka Sharma

Further, while talking about Virat, the interviewer called him the greatest batsmen. To this, Anushka smiled and replied, "I am married to the greatest man in the world." Not just this, Anushka had said that they both are very spiritual people and that they treat their work as their duty. She further had said that they derive their strength from the spiritual lives they lead.

Well, surely the couple had managed to capture everyone's attention back then and even now, as they are gearing up to embrace parenthood, fans cannot help but gush over Virushka. Just yesterday, Virat turned a year older and his ladylove was by his side all through the celebrations. Photos and videos of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru yacht party were all over the internet. When Virat cut the cake, he gave a sweet kiss to wife Anushka and it was caught on camera. The video went viral and fans all over the world showered love on the soon-to-be-parents. Amid this, Anushka too shared the cutest and mushiest photos of her and Virat on his birthday night and left the internet in awe. Well, whatever the case may be, Anushka and Virat continue to shell out couple goals for all.

