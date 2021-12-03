Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma praised Virat Kohli: I’m married to the greatest man in the world

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The couple has a baby daughter named ‘Vamika’. During the promotions of ‘Sui Dhaaga’, Anushka sat down for a chat with Film Companion alongside Varun Dhawan. Speaking about keeping a balanced mindset despite being a power couple with Virat Kohli, Anushka spoke about her marriage. When the host mentioned that Anushka is married to the greatest batsman in cricket, Anushka said, “I am married to the greatest man in the world”.

Anushka explained, “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things.”

Speaking about fame, Anushka said, “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient. And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people.”

