Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma recalled how her parents couldn't afford her school dance outfit

During the promotions of Sui Dhaga, Anushka Sharma remembered how her mother had stayed up all night and stitched a dance costume. Check out the video below.

's success story in Bollywood is one for the books. The actress, who began her career as a model and slowly but steadily rose to popularity, is today become one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry. Even though Anushka has been missing from the big screen since her last film Zero, there is no dearth of fans or fan following on social media.

Back in 2018, Anushka was busy with two big releases slated within a few months time - Sui Dhaga and Zero. And thanks to these releases, the actress had several interviews lined up and interacted with media widely. Today, keeping up with Flashback Friday, we decided to go back in time and pull out a video of Anushka recalling her pre-actor days.

During the promotions of Sui Dhaga, Anushka remembered how her mother had stayed up all night and stitched a dance costume for her since they couldn't afford it. In the vide, Anushka recalls the heartwarming story and says, "There was a time when I had to participate in a school dance competition and the school was asking for a certain fee that we had to pay for the clothes. I was excited to be chosen as a part of the dance."

She went on to add how her mother clearly told her that they couldn't afford it since they had other loans. "I was devastated. But you don't realise it as a child what all your parents are doing to put you where they are. But despite that, my mum did not let my opportunity go wasted and stayed up all night and stitched the outfit," the actress said.

In the video, Anushka also revealed that the moment she felt her life really changed was when she signed her first film. Take a look at Anushka's Flashback Friday video below:

