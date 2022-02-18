Flashback Friday: When Bappi Lahiri proved his identity by opening his coat and displaying his gold

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday, February 15th. The entire nation is mourning the loss of the legendary Disco King who delivered several gems in the music and film industries of the country. Numerous celebrities paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer. As per reports, he passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea. Looking back, Bappi Lahiri was known for his music as much as he was known for his love for gold. The late singer's iconic style included a bevy of gold chains around his neck, several golds and diamond rings as well as bracelets, and a pair of sunglasses.

Gold was a part of his identity so much so that once in an interview with ETimes he revealed how he had to open his coat on a cold winter night to display his gold chains to prove his identity to a man in London. He said, "I remember once a man refused to accept that I am Bappi Lahiri because I was wearing a coat to protect myself from cold and he couldn't see my gold chain.”

Bappi Da went on to add that the man first asked him if he was Bappi Lahiri but didn’t believe him when he replied in the affirmative. Finally, the renowned singer had to open his coat to show him he was indeed wearing gold.

Bappi Da always expressed that for him, gold was his lucky charm.

